SEAN Letheren got to grips with Bridestowe’s frontline batters to point Hatherleigh towards a 34-run win in the derby tussle at Holsworthy Road.
Letheren grabbed for of the wickets to fall as Bridestowe slumped to 34 for five chasing a target of 190 to win.
Although there was a fightback – Leon Horn struck a half-century for Bridestowe – there was just too much lost ground to make up and the visitors were eventually all out for 155.
Defeat cost Bridestowe second place in the A Division table, which now belongs to Torquay & Kingskerswell following their win at Thorverton. Hatherleigh remain fifth.
Hatherleigh’s all-out total of 189 was a product of numerous bits-and-pieces scores.
No one made more than Rob Fishleigh (19) in a running total of 87 for five – Ethan Guest (3-20) among the wickets – and an infusion of runs was clearly needed.
Paul Heard (29) and Rob Cockwill (37) added 35 for the sixth wicket before Ryan Dennis (2-31) dismissed the former.
Cockwill hung around to add a handy 35 more with Charlie Presswell (18) – vital runs as it transpired. Paceman Chris Penberthy (2-31) dismissed both of them.
Letheren knocked over Bridestowe opener Shaquan Glasgow in the first over, then added dangerman Kian Burns, Guest and James Ewen as the pressure mounted on Bridestowe.
Horn (52) and Dennis (17) put on 31 but another slump to 69 for eight as Ghosh (2-24) spun away looked like being terminal.
Horn and tail-ender Tom Fogerty (37) revived the chase with a ninth-wicket stand of 83 that had Hatherleigh rattled as the target came down.
Cockwill (2-12) broke the standby dismissing Horn and won the game in his next over by dispatching Fogerty.
Tallan Burns, the Bridestowe captain, offered no excuses for the result of the match.
“Unfortunately, we weren't quite at our best and were beaten by the better team on the day,” said Burns.
“There is no need to dwell on the result as we've got a big couple of weeks coming up and I'm backing the lads to bounce back.”
The gap between this pair in the Tolchards’ Devon Cricket League A Division has closed significantly as a result of this fixture.
Hatherleigh are in fifth place on 158 points and trail Bridestowe by just 20. The latter are in third with Plymouth CC 1st XI, who are on 172 points, as the only side in between them.
Leading the way in the A Division are still North Devon Cricket Club on 192 points whilst, bringing up the rear on just over half of that tally, are Abbotskerswell CC with 108pts.