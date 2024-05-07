Over 40 overs, Ackford and Grove put on a first wicket stand of 303 – an astonishing new club record – with Ackford contributing 88 and Grove amassing an impressive 197 before being bowled just shy of his double century by Sam White. Grove’s innings included 14 sixes and 13 fours and is the highest score ever made by a Yelverton player in the Devon League. Yelverton finished on 326-2 off the 45 overs of their innings.