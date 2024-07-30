YELVERTON’S relegation worries in the C Division West deepened following an eight-wicket reversal at the hands of new leaders Ivybridge.
Yelverton, down in the bottom two with Plymouth 2nd XI for company, were all out for 154 in the last of their 45 overs.
Arthur Johnson (4-31) reduced Yelverton to 19 for three single-handed before Ben Grove (21), Martin Goff (34) and Deepanshu Ghlawat (35) started a fightback.
Clive Parsons added 20 more lower down prior to Johnson (4-31) and Abraham Kopparambil (3-15) wrapping things up.
Harvey Johnson (59) and Kopparambil (20) made early inroads into the deficit. By the time Johnson was second out on 115 the writing was on the wall for Yelverton.
Zach Dunn was 51 not out when the winning runs were scored.
Ivybridge went three points clear of Paignton on the strength of this win. Cornwood, 21 points further back in third place, might just be back in contention too.
In the league below, Hatherleigh 2nd XI slipped to a two-wicket defeat away from home against D West relegation worriers Barton 2nd XI.
Bartron, who had only won once all season before the match, bowled out Hatherleigh for a modest 131.
Charlie Nielson top scored with 79 for Hatherleigh – 12 fours, 68 deliveries – which did not leave much from the rest.
Harry Shelton (3-31) and Devanshu Sinha worked through Hatherleigh’s top order, then Chris Stubbs (2-22) and youngster Riley Calland (2-19) removed most of the rest.
Stubbs (36) made early runs for Barton, who inched towards victory despite interruptions from Charlie Neilson (3-29), Jamie Neilson (2-20) and Cameron Rowlands (2-20).
Ollie Shelton (27) and Andy Hele (31) put runs in the book that ultimately won it for the Torquay side.
Lastly, Lewdown were the latest team to fall by the wayside as Chagford’s promotion juggernaut moved closer to winning the E Division West.
Chagford are now 47 points clear of third-placed Bridestowe in the table and, potentially, just two more wins away from going up.
Lewdown’s bowlers endured a torrid time as Chagford amassed 266 for seven in 45 overs. Matt Maynard (2-55) had the compensation of a couple of wickets and bowled the only maidens of the innings.
Opener James Fulner (72) took Chagford to 136 for two with help from Ricky Hopwood (32) and Ollie Herrington (46).
Jon Wright (23) and skipper Jake Griffiths (30) kept the scoreboard ticking over.
Lewdown were all out for 135 in reply. The top order did a disappearing act – they were 38 for six – and without skipper Keith Maynard (47no) marshalling the tail they were looking at less than a hundred.
Wicket-taking was shared between seven Chagford bowlers. Stuart Lipo (2-9) and Wright (2-10) were the only ones with two wickets.