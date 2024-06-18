BRIDESTOWE swept aside Tavistock in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division, and there was another one-sided affair at that level.
Ed Smout-Cooper's tenure as Abbotskerswell skipper got off to a disappointing start with a 98-run defeat by Torquay & Kingskerswell.
Nick Watkin stepped down as captain following the loss at Thorverton seven days earlier.
Hopes of an upturn in fortunes with a new hand on the tiller failed to materialise and Abbots remain where they have been since week two: anchored to the foot of the table.
Nathan Roux went in for T&K at 31 for one and was still there at the end on 134 in a Torquay total of 267 all out.
Roux, who hit 18 fours and two sixes, put on 64 with skipper Harry Passenger (30), 49 with Blaise Baker (15) and 46 with new signing Rio Koyikkara, whose contribution was eight runs.
The Singh brothers – Inder (3-35) and Par (3-54) – were Abbots leading wicket takers.
Abbots’ target was reduced to 226 from 36 overs due to a rain interruption – and they got nowhere near it!
An early going over from Somerset Academy scholar Baker (3-16) reduced Abbots to 25 for three. Tom Heath (45), James Tyler (22) and Watkin (19) gave the scoreline some respectability. Time ran out for Abbots on 126 for seven.
Dropping down to C Division, where Yelverton beat Ashburton by 52 runs and there was also a win for South Devon CC to celebrate.
SDCC rediscovered their winning touch in the C Division West with a seven-wicket win away to Plymouth 2nd XI.
After back-to-back defeats by Ashburton and Ivybridge, the Newton Abbot side needed a pick-me-up.
Plymouth were skittled out for 128 by Lahiru Samaradivakara (4-28), Toby Goodman (3-30) and Mali Marshall (2-20).
Ed Lockett (19) and Sam Knapman (15) were the only top-order batters to hang around long.
Jack Hughes (20) and James Hulbert (21) rescued Plymouth from 79 for seven with a stand that made the final tally a little more respectable.
Mark Andrews, a 30-year-plus veteran of Tolchards DCL cricket, opened up for South Devon and was still there at the end on 73 not out.
Jonny Martin, another long-serving league player, was at the other end on 29 not out when the winning runs were scored.
No Plymouth bowler took more than one wicket. Anzil Nazmudeen, Ben Stein and James Hulbert all operated below three an over.
As it stands now, Yelverton are seventh and just four points behind South Devon in sixth. Paignton are the team to catch in that division with Ivybridge as their closest contenders.