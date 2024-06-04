TAVISTOCK 2nd XI were on the wrong end of a 101-run defeat when they entertained Chagford.
Chagford amassed 309 all out in the 43rd of their 44 overs with the top for all cashing in.
Openers Olly Herrington (54) and Jon Wright (87) set the ball rolling and were followed by Stuart Lipo (35) and Jake Griffiths (55) as the score mounted.
Andy Gauler and Basil Kuriakose had three wickets each for Tavistock and there were a couple for Jack Bellamy.
Steve Luffman, back in the 2nd XI after a brief reappearance in the first team, made a top score of 78 for Tavistock in their reply of 208 for eight.
Chris Tanner had 21 with Luffman, but the only other score of note was the 45 made by skipper Marc Webber.
Chagford tried seven bowlers in search of wickets. Wright (2-41) and Neil Rowlands (2-29) were the only ones with more than one victim.