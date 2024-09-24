WHITCHURCH Wayfarers rounded out the season with a clash between the Club’s XI and the Chairman’s XI.
A sparkling opening stand of 82 between Charlie Barriball (80) and Ian Grey (44) set the scene for the latter.
Further stands took them to a daunting 255-5 with seven overs remaining. Webber (2-22) stemmed the tide with his usual guile coupled with a fine catch.
After a traditional, cricket tea, the club’s XI faced a target of 276.
A fine opening stand of 74 between Potts (27) and Webber (44) showed the determination of the Club XI. At the halfway stage 116-3 had to be offset against a rising run-rate of close to 10 an over.
Any hope of a late rally was dashed by veteran Steve Hodge- his four overs of gravity-defying slow bowling yielded 3-22 and a stunned reaction from all.
Russell (10*) and Tamblin (20*) saw the Club XI edge gracefully to 219-7, handing another victory to the Chairman’s XI.
After the game, various awards were handed out for the season.
At U11 level, Ollie Thavenott was named best fielder, Fergus Aird the best bowler, Seth Gibbs the best batter and Corbin Dumbreck the most improved.
On to the U13s and Noah Brimacombe was the coach’s player, Roman Aird the supporters’ player and Will Johnson the most improved.
Now for club colt trophies and the first one is Junior Clubman, which went the way of Lexi Thavenott. Harry Griffiths and Matt Sleep shared the young player prize, Harry Metcalf was most improved and Sam Gibbs the best colt.
Finally, to the senior section and Mark Gibbs was Clubman of the Year.
In the 1st XI: Ben Hodge (best batsman), Berran Royce-Rogers (best bowler) and Rich Hall (captain’s player & best fielder).
For the 2nd XI: Phil McKenzie-Smith (best batsman), Jason Webber (best bowler), Mark Hawkins (captain’s player) and Neil Tamblin (best fielder).
Nathan Endean was the club’s most improved and Ben Hodge the club all-rounder.