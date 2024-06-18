CHAGFORD’S 100 percent season in the E Division West continued with a five-wicket win over Paignton 3rd XI.
Kevin Francis top scored for Paignton with 63 off 58 balls – eight fours, three sixes – in their all-out total of 166.
Francis, in at first wicket down in the fourth over, was part of stands that added 113 before he was the third of four scalps for Ricky Hopwood (4-34). Jim Mawle (3-24) was almost as busy at the other end.
Lewis Swar hit a quick 24 not out – most in boundaries – in the latter stages of the Paignton innings.
Jon Wright (52) and Stuart Lipo (58) got Chagford up and running with a stand of 96 for the second wicket. Both departed five balls apart on 119.
Jon Russell (2-42) and Andy Singh (2-34) earned Paignton a couple of bowling bonus points before Jack Brijnath (16no) and Sam Perry (15no) finished the chase.
Victory keeps Chagford four points clear of Bridestowe at the top of the table.