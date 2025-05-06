ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Werrington 132 (34.4), Callington 136-6 (36.4)
CALLINGTON’S title bid got off to a winning start as they saw off neighbours Werrington by four wickets at Moores Park.
Mohammed Danyaal’s 4-36 coupled with five wickets from the spinners ensured the Ladycross outfit were dismissed for just 132.
Callington’s innings never really got started either despite a brisk opening stand between Aidan Libby and Liam Lindsay, as Adam Hodgson’s superb spell of 4-22 kept Werrington in the game.
But a lack of scoreboard pressure ensured the Greens got over the line.
The home side won the toss and chose to field and that decision proved a good one as speedster Mohammed Danyaal went to work.
He castled Nick Lawson with a peach that came back through the gate before Tom Lyle was bowled aiming a hack into the leg-side (20-2).
Cornwall batsman John Moon was playing a different game to the rest as he struck an array of boundaries with 17-year-old debutant Spencer Whatley in particular coming in for some harsh treatment.
However, Whatley did get his first Premier League wicket when he had Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan (24) caught behind by Joe White on the drive (71-3).
Moon made his way to 55 from 74 balls with seven fours and a six before the returning Danyaal ripped open the match once more.
Moon edged behind to White before Danyaal bowled Adam Hodgson for nought via an inside edge.
Ben Jenkin soon found Xavier Clarke off Graham Wagg and when the same bowler trapped Mark Gribble lbw for 17, Werrington were in serious trouble at 112-7.
Sawyers (2-14) and Wagg (3-4 off 5) soon worked their way through the tail as the end came at 132 when debutant Zander Zambuni was castled by Sawyers.
With paceman Sam Hockin missing, Nick Lawson gave off-spinner Mark Taskis (0-23 off 10) the new ball alongside Dan Barnard, but Callington openers Aidan Libby and Liam Lindsay eased their way to a partnership of 36 before Barnard produced a pearler to knock back Libby’s off-stump for 15.
Lindsay was looking in ominous form including taking Barnard for three boundaries in an over, but Adam Hodgson gave the Tron a sniff in the 13th over.
Lindsay was bowled around his legs going for a sweep for a run-a-ball 32, while Xavier Clarke, who enjoyed a stellar winter in Australia, was caught behind first ball by Lawson.
A slow, but steady stand between Cornwall pro Max Tryfonos and Wagg then ensured Cally were never likely to lose despite a late wobble.
They added 37 with Tryfonos making 26 before he looked to cut the returning Hodgson and edged through to Lawson.
South African Rowen Taplin and Wagg put on another 16 before Wagg managed to chip a return catch to Hodgson who finished with the superb figures of 4-22 from his ten overs.
Werrington grabbed a third bowling point when Jordan Duke dismissed Taplin, but a quickfire 16 not out from Ben Ellis ensured the winning runs came in the 37th over.
For Callington, 19 points to start the season was a good way to begin, while for Werrington the fight they showed in the field should stand them in good stead for the rest of the season.
Werrington welcome Redruth on Saturday, while Callington head to St Just.