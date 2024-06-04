BRIDESTOWE 2nd XI did not hang about on the way to a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Lewdown in the E Division West.
Sreenan Sunandan (3-18) softened up Lewdown’s top order then Chris Lavis (6-10) polished off the rest as Lewdown plunged from 49 for two to 78 all out. Losing five wickets on 55 did not help their cause!
Lewdown opener Ollie Brown made 28. Noah Metherall made 10. No one else got above nine during the 33-over innings.
Knocking off the runs was a 16-over task for Bridestowe. Richard Drake and Corey Holliday made 18 each opening up for Bridestowe. Phil Hatton was 12 not out at the end.
Bridestowe are top of the table at the time of writing, 10 points clear of Chagford although the second-placed side do have a game in hand.
Lewdown meanwhile are in fifth, with two wins, two defeats and an abandoned game to name.