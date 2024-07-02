DEPLETED Plymstock gave Bridestowe a real run for their money before conceding a three-wicket defeat in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division.
James Nicholls, the Plymstock captain, was down to the bare bones of a squad due to availability headaches – and any points earned were always going to be a bonus.
Nicholls probably feared a drubbing was on the cards after Plymstock were bowled out for 126, but when Bridestowe slipped from 69 for one to 79 for five in reply it was game on!
Bridestowe had enough depth in their batting to get over the line, but Ian Whalley (4-34) and Prince Masvuare (2-39) did not make it easy for them.
Plymstock had it all to do after a nightmare start that left them wobbling at nine for three. Ethan Guest (3-31) was among the early wicket takers.
It was bits-and-pieces scores after that with no one making more than Mike Blackmore (19). Thirty-four extras were a welcome bonus.
Best of the rest with the bat for Plymstock were Nicholls (15), Masvaure (14) and Josh Sumner (13).
Shaquan Glasgow (3-19) brought Plymstock’s innings to a close.
Bridestowe rattled along to 69 for one on the chase with Kian Burns (44) leading the way.
It was a different story at 79 for five after a going over from Whalley and Masvuare.
Glasgow (24) got a grip on the bowling and by the time he got out the target was three to win. Tallan Burns (14no) took care of the last few runs.
For Tallan Burns, the winning captain, it was the ideal tonic for the troops after a pasting by Thorverton seven days earlier.
“Plymstock is a tough place to go so really happy with the way the lads bounced back from last week's performance,” said Burns.
“All our bowlers put the ball in good areas and made use of the conditions
“Batting-wise, our top order got us off to a flyer, which made for a much easier chase on a tricky pitch.”
Bridestowe are in and amongst all of the action at the top of the A Division standings. North Devon may have a 19-point buffer down to second but then 12 points separate four teams, Bridestowe being one of these.
Plymstock meanwhile have replaced Tavistock in the bottom two as a result of this defeat, trailing the now eighth-placed team by five points.
Next up for Bridestowe is a visit to who else but the league leaders themselves North Devon. A positive result would throw the title pursuit wide open whereas a NDCC victory would surely put Bridestowe’s promotion hopes on the backburner.