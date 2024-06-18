BRIDESTOWE consolidated second place in the Tolchards DCL A Division with a 93-run win over relegation worriers Tavistock.
Openers Jack Hatton (53) and Kian Burns (52) got Bridestowe off to a 110-run start before Tavvy took three wickets for 10 runs to slow things down.
Billy Searle made 67 off 63 balls – eight fours, three sixes – as Bridestowe opened the throttle again.
“Jack and Kian made a fantastic start and Billy backed them up well once again with yet another 50,” said Tallan Burns, the Bridestowe captain.
With support from Ethan Guest and skipper Tallan Burns, both of whom made 19, Searle got Bridestowe up to 242 for nine.
Simon Gillespie, the last man in for Bridestowe, clubbed 21 off nine balls to take the tally to 271 for nine from 45 overs.
With rain getting in the way out on the Moors, Tavistock’s target came down to 252 from 34 overs. It looked a tall order when they were 25 for four after an early battering from Guest (3-21) and Tom Fogerty (2-17).
“Ethan and Tom set the tone once more, and were backed up well by Simon, Ryan and Craig Penberthy,” said Burns.
David Manning (72) and Dimuth Sandaruwan (28) got the running total up to 97 for five, before they were parted. Manning was the last man out in the 29th over with the score on 158.
While Bridestowe can dream of Premier cricket if things stay as they are, Tavistock are embroiled in another struggle for survival.
Neither Plymstock nor Abbotskerswell, the two teams below Tavistock, won in round seven, so at least they are not significantly closer to the lower water line than they were.
Plymstock in the second relegation place are only six points behind though and that is a little too close for comfort.
HATHERLEIGH’S game against Thorverton was rained off before lasting long enough for Duckworth-Lewis to kick in with a predicted result.
George Greed top scored for Thorverton with 37 and there were contributions from Dan Robbins (32) and new recruit Mickey Wilkinson (30) towards a total of 170 all out.
Hatherleigh got 12 overs’ batting time in, during which they got as far as 52 for two – Ryan Quick made 25. Andy Pitt took both Hatherleigh wickets to fall.
Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh skipper, had to watch from the sidelines due to a hand injury. He felt there would only have been one outcome had the game gone the distance.
“It was a shame the weather ruined the chance of a win in a game we dominated from start to finish,” said Lake.
“Despite missing several players the lads put in a serious shift and deserved to win the game.”