PLYMPTON 2nd XI cruised to an eight-wicket win over fellow strugglers Tavistock 2nd XI in the basement battle at Harewood Park.
Tavistock were all out for 186 in the 40th over with Ryan Burke taking the batting honours for a patient 52 from 93 balls.
Burke put on 59 with Tony Bicknell (28) and 43 with Marc Webber before his departure at 157 for six. James Rolston made 29.
Best of the bowling for Plympton was Jack Sellick with four for 37. Harry Jones (3-23) went through the tail.
Plympton lost wickets at 56 and 76 on their way to winning the game after 31 overs.
Opener Simon Beare made 26. Isaac Rowsell (84no) and Keith Willcock (19no) took Plympton the rest of the way.
Plympton remain bottom of the table, but have closed the gap between themselves and Tavistock to 16 points – and they have a game in hand.
Elsewhere, Lewdown crashed to a nine-wicket defeat against E Division promotion chasers Torquay & Kingskerswell.
The two Ollies – Brown (19) and Jordan (14) gave Lewdown a 32-run start, which was as good as it got for Lewdown once Atharva Jadhav and Towkir Chowdhury came on as change bowlers.
Chowdhury took a wicket in the first over he bowled, Jadhav did the same, and the pair proceeded to skittle Lewdown for a paltry 64.
Jadhav led the way with six wickets for 23 runs and Chowdhury took three for 23.
Mike Maynard (14) was the only Lewdown batter to make more than six once the slide started.
Openers Mike Etherington (33no) and Bobby Western (21) took Torquay within two runs of victory. Skipper Etherington hit Matt Hann for four to win it in the 12th over.
In the same league, Chagford showed why they look like running away with the E Division West by handing out a 173-run pasting to Bridestowe II.
Chagford openers Ricky Hopwood (127) and James Fulner (115) both made centuries in a total of 335 for four. Hopwood scored 104 in boundaries!
Jon Wright made 31 as the running total mounted.
Bridestowe’s bowlers routinely went for five or more an over. Andrew Brimacombe did not get a second over after his first one cost 26 runs.
Chloe Dennis claimed four Bridestowe wickets for 35 runs, and Rahul Brijnath three for 14, as the home side were bowled out for 162.
All the top five got in and reached double figures. Richard Drake (24) and Ian Jutson (29) were the only ones to get past 20.
An early finish looked on the cards when Bridestowe were 134 for eight, but Corey Holliday hit a spritely 42 to take the total up.
Chagford have a 25-point lead over Torquay & Kingskerswell at the top of the table whilst Bridestowe are 15 points further back in third.