BRIDESTOWE 2nd XI came a cropper away to Teignmouth & Shaldon 2nd XI, who bowled them out for 152 and went on to win by six wickets.
Opener Richard Drake made 40 for Bridestowe, and was matched run for run by Phil Hatton, in an encouraging running total of 122 for five.
Andrew Espley got stuck into the Bridestowe middle order and his six-for-38 haul sent them on the slide. Only Callum Mallett (20) resisted for long.
Teignmouth & Shaldon had a minor wobble early on when Dan O’Connell then Espley both departed on 13.
Skipper Karl Blackburn hit 59 to revive the chase and Scott Baxter finished it off with an unbeaten 50 off 30 balls.
Baxter won it by smashing Drake for successive 6s that took him to 50.
Only seven points separate this pair in E Division West now with Whitchurch Wayfarers wedged in between the fourth and sixth-placed duo.