AFTER three attempts to play the 2023 Blights Motors North Devon League Cup Final between Belstone and Bideford were all washed out by rain, everyone gave up and decided to share the trophy for six months each.
Then, someone had the bright idea that the scheduled Division One League game between the two clubs at Belstone's ground in June could also be treated as the Cup Final. It was fourth time lucky with the weather and a splendid game resulted.
Bideford won the toss and made a solid start with openers James and Jack Ford putting on 57 for the first wicket before a spectacular one-handed catch by Sam Ewen, off the spin of Alex Fillingham, sent back James for 20.
Belstone followed his up with more good catches and steadily worked their way through the visitors' batting so that no other partnership went beyond 20 runs. Shaquan Glasgow, Bridestowe CC's overseas signing from Barbados who is playing regularly for Belstone, was the pick of the bowlers (8-1-18-3) along with Fillingham (8-0-45-3) and Belstone debutant James Simons (7-2-17-2).
In response to Bideford’s 160-9 score, Belstone lost both openers with only 20 on the board, before the rest of the innings was dominated by Glasgow. Apart from a brief cameo from Kian Burns who made 20 off just 14 balls, Glasgow finished on 91 not out with seven fours and five sixes as the home side reached their target for the loss of six wickets with 13 overs to spare.