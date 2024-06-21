In response to Bideford’s 160-9 score, Belstone lost both openers with only 20 on the board, before the rest of the innings was dominated by Glasgow. Apart from a brief cameo from Kian Burns who made 20 off just 14 balls, Glasgow finished on 91 not out with seven fours and five sixes as the home side reached their target for the loss of six wickets with 13 overs to spare.