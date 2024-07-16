THE RING provided a wonderful backdrop to a closely fought contest between local rivals Tavistock 2nd XI and Whitchurch 1st XI. While the weather was glorious the pitch proved difficult for both sides.
Put into bat, Whitchurch struggled to score against tight opening spells from Rundle (1-38) and Bellamy (1-18). After 20 overs, Whitchurch were 57-2 and finding runs hard to come by but the arrival of Barriball (26) saw the pace pick up. His scurrying saw the score lift to 110 before he became the first of two victims to 13-year-old late replacement Nelson Stanley.
All the while, captain Potts held up one end with an innings of increasing maturity. Fifteen overs remaining saw Whitchurch accelerate. Proctor (5-32) picked off batsmen steadily including Potts who fell late on for a wonderful 82. Whitchurch closed on 220-9.
Tavistock’s reply also struggled against the conditions. After 20 overs Tavistock were in a similar position; 65-3. Burke had gone to a fine catch by Williams off Royce-Rogers (2-24).
Williams (1-35) and Kerswill (1-19) coupled with an excellent team effort in the field restricted Tavistock to just 35 off the next 10 overs putting them behind the run-rate. They had wickets in hand and, crucially, the experience of Steve Luffman at the crease.
10 an over off the last 10 seemed doable but the return of Royce-Rogers and Sambells (1-34) kept a lid on proceedings. The significance of the 35 wides loomed large. Luffman (81) finally fell to a magnificent catch in the deep by Sambells and that was it. Whitchurch finally felt safe and won by the deceptively comfortable margin of 41 runs.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch 2nd XI’s relegation worries deepened with a fifth successive defeat. Visitors Ipplepen won the toss and inserted Whitchurch.
While Alford managed to hang around, the top-order batsmen disappeared in quick order. Hay (3-17) and Edkins (1-18) had the scoreboard reading 12-3 early on. Alford stuck around determinedly before falling to a well-taken catch. The middle order were unable to prevent Ipplepen’s domination and, at 36-7, the omens were not good for the home team. Mackenzie (32*) managed to rally the lower order and his firecracker of an innings saw a sprinkling of fine boundaries as he gave the visitors something to think about. He managed to push the score up to 89 all out. Harris (3-17) and Alsop (2-17) shared the rest of the wickets.
The result was never really in doubt- chasing a low score Ipplepen played with some freedom. Andy Hall and McKenzie-Smith managed to pick up a couple of wickets each to give valuable bowling points to the home side. Edkins top scored with 21 as Ipplepen took 19 points.
Next up for these two, the 1st XI will host Bridestowe 2nd XI and the 2nd XI will visit Cornwood 4th XI.