While Alford managed to hang around, the top-order batsmen disappeared in quick order. Hay (3-17) and Edkins (1-18) had the scoreboard reading 12-3 early on. Alford stuck around determinedly before falling to a well-taken catch. The middle order were unable to prevent Ipplepen’s domination and, at 36-7, the omens were not good for the home team. Mackenzie (32*) managed to rally the lower order and his firecracker of an innings saw a sprinkling of fine boundaries as he gave the visitors something to think about. He managed to push the score up to 89 all out. Harris (3-17) and Alsop (2-17) shared the rest of the wickets.