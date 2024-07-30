WHITCHURCH Wayfarers' 2nd XI’s league survival hopes were helped massively with a resounding victory against Hatherleigh 3rd XI in the Tolchard’s Devon Cricket League G Division West.
Opting to field first they had Hatherleigh in early trouble on 21-4; Royce-Rogers (4-20) doing the damage.
Batt and Nicholson (50) then staged a recovery that took the visitors to just short of drinks.
After Batt fell, Nicholson marshalled the lower order and gained valuable batting points as well as a deserved 50. When he became McKenzie-Smith’s third victim the end soon followed. Hatherleigh bowled out for 115.
Whitchurch chased down the target for the loss of only one wicket. After some years away from the game, Pete Freedman started with understandable caution against accurate bowling.
He gradually gained in confidence and he and McKenzie-Smith achieved a match-winning partnership of 77; Freedman (36*), McKenzie-Smith (46*).
Whitchurch won by 9 wickets and face a critical fixture against Plympton 3rd XI next week.
Plympton are just nine points behind the Wayfarers in G Division West. The only side below this pair are Hatherleigh, who Whitchurch of course just disposed of.
Looking the other way and 15 points separate Whitchurch and Cornwood 4th XI in seventh place, before we find both Yelverton 2nd XI and Ivybridge 3rd XI on a total of 156 points.