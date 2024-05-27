Devon League Division G West – Hatherleigh 3rd XI v Whitchurch Wayfarers 2nd XI
Taking a weakened 11 to the league leaders was always going to be a big ‘ask’. Nevertheless, the Whitchurch team put in a commendable effort and wouldn’t be too displeased to come away with 6 points.
Hatherleigh, put in, raced to 45 off the first 8 overs before Williams (2-25) took two wickets in his first over. Charlie Goodfellow took a good catch in the deep to get rid of Westacott (22) leaving Hatherleigh 85-3 and well placed to pile on the runs. That they were limited to 175 off the rain reduced 35 says a lot for the spirit of the visiting team. Thayre reached a well deserved 50 whilst supporting the tail. Webber (4-27) and Goodfellow (2-30) ensured that Whitchurch gained 5 bowling points.
Any hope of challenging the target of 175 disappeared in the first few overs. Owen Johns took 3 wickets for 5 runs in 2 overs. 1 for 3 became 8 for 4 and the game was effectively over. Tamblin (17*) and Williams (18) put on 45 before Westacott (3-23) bowled Williams. Tamblin then just watched the tail disappear. Whitchurch bowled out for 59.
Devon League Division E West – Whitchurch Wayfarers 1st XI v Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI
Rain once again proved the winner at Whitchurch, the match being abandoned just after tea. Before then Whitchurch put in a good batting display against a strong bowling attack. The first wicket partnership of 37 by Potts (16) and Barriball (15) set the tone for a gritty performance. Barriball finally went to an excellent c&b by Nadar (1-23) before Potts became the first of Chowdhury’s four victims. His 4 for 20 off 9 overs illustrating the attritional battle it became. Hodge and Hall put on 34 before a slight wobble had Whitchurch struggling on 88-6. Matt Thavenot (15) then held the tail together both using up the overs and edging the score upwards. Whitchurch closed on 135 all out.
Rain reduced the second innings to 37 overs but only 10 were possible before rain prevented further play. Torquay & Kingskerswell were 18-1 at the time, Swabey having taken a good catch in the deep. The visitors left with 14 points to the home team’s 11.
