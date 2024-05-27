Rain once again proved the winner at Whitchurch, the match being abandoned just after tea. Before then Whitchurch put in a good batting display against a strong bowling attack. The first wicket partnership of 37 by Potts (16) and Barriball (15) set the tone for a gritty performance. Barriball finally went to an excellent c&b by Nadar (1-23) before Potts became the first of Chowdhury’s four victims. His 4 for 20 off 9 overs illustrating the attritional battle it became. Hodge and Hall put on 34 before a slight wobble had Whitchurch struggling on 88-6. Matt Thavenot (15) then held the tail together both using up the overs and edging the score upwards. Whitchurch closed on 135 all out.