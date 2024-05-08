Cothele Quay Gig Club crews have rowed to among the best results in recent history at the World Gig Championships on the Isles of Scilly last weekend (May 3-5).
Sheila Snellgrove, club chairman, said: “We’ve had a wonderful Scillies, learnt a lot and are delighted with our results in an ever more competitive championships that get harder every year. We are already excited for next year.”
The championships are the highlight of the calendar for all gig rowers. Cotehele Quay competitive members spent their winter and spring months training hard to get themselves fighting fit for the challenging races over the rowing weekend.
Cotehele started strong for LSV (ladies’ super vets) and LV (ladies’ vets) with their long race (the St Agnes race) seeing them come back 11and 18th respectively.
Sadly, club’s LV was one of five crews that were disqualified due to a collision on the start line. LSV then raced again for the ‘Nut Rock Race’ and came ninth, landing them in the A heat for the final on Saturday. The final Nut Rock Race saw them come in twelfth – a proud position for the dedicated crew.
The St Agnes race for the open crews saw LA come in twelfth, LB thirty eighth, male A heats sixty first and male B heats one hundred and seven. The next three Nut Rock races saw some exciting conditions against intense competition.
The final positions saw LA race in the A heat final, finishing twelfth in the world and securing a second boat for the club in next year’s championships. LB came in forty fourth; Male A fifty first and MB one hundred and two.
A club spokesman said: “Cotehele club were immensely proud of everyone and especially their three junior rowers who have graduated through to the men’s open crews for A and B - Kane Underwood, Jacob Long and Tom Walters.