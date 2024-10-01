TAVISTOCK Athletic Club won the Community Project of the Year award at an England Athletics regional awards ceremony in Exeter, on September 28.
This was in recognition of TAC's work with Tavistock College to get the track repaired after the recent fire damage and the way that the local community backed the club, enabling training and competition activities to restart.
The award was judged on the number of votes by the public, so the club would like to thank all those who chose to give their support. Huge congratulations are also due to all those who helped get the project across the finishing line!
TAC was represented in Exeter by Alistair Kinsey, Dene Medland, Sheila Houghton and Martin Exley-Deane, who accepted the award on behalf of the Club.
Jo Pavey, the Honiton-born former European 10,000m champion, hosted the evening event and the awards were presented by Rich Ayling, England Athletics' Club Support Manager.