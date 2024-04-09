THE omens for a full weekend of South Devon Football League were clear to see after the first midweek fixture at South Brent was postponed on Thursday.
Ilsington Villa moved five points clear of second-placed Morley Rangers and seven points clear of third-placed Kingsteignton Athletic at the top of the Premier Division. Daniel Langford scored four times and Jamie Beer added a single to brush aside an Elburton Villa side. For Ilsington to be caught they need to lose three of their remaining eight.
The only other game between two Premier teams was in the quarter-final of the Herald Cup at Osborne Park, where Newton Abbot '66 secured their place in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win against Buckfastleigh Rangers thanks to strikes from Sam and Jake Cockram and Matt Groves.
Division One is so tight it changes every time a ball is kicked. Ivybridge Town returned to the top following a 2-0 home win over Buckland Athletic and Brixham Town are not giving up the chase just yet; they moved into third with a 5-0 win against Upton Athletic.
In Division Three, Ashburton slipped up at South Brent for the second week in a row – a single strike from Jono Ellis was enough to keep Brent on course for a promotion berth.
Chudleigh Athletic Reserves could have gone top of Division Four with a win over South Brent Reserves but it was the visitors who came away with the points. Kingsteignton Athletic reserves moved into fourth with a 2-0 home win against Newton Rovers Reserves.