Bridestowe end run of losses with win against Chudleigh
BRIDESTOWE ended a three-game losing sequence when they defeated visiting Chudleigh by 107 runs.
After an early break for rain, the hosts were reduced to 18 for three by an accurate opening spell from Chudleigh’s Mark Russell (2-21).
Craig Penberthy (27) rebuilt the innings with Leon Horn (73) before he was caught looking to go over the top.
A couple of quick wickets fell to Kam Singh (2-23) and at 103 for six Bridestowe looked like falling well short of a competitive total.
The returning Tom Fogerty (67no) provided some much-needed control, He put on 98 for the seventh wicket with Horn at better than run-a-ball rate.
Dan Fogerty (16 no) added some lusty blows in the final overs to get Bridestowe up to 235 for seven from 44 overs.
Tom Fogerty (2-25) backed up his runs by bowling an accurate opening spell to reduce Chudleigh to 26-two.
Mike Brown (36) and Tristan Ebersohn (22) went on the counter attack before Tom Pengelly (2-26) removed the South African.
Dan Fogerty (4-14) mopped up the tail as Chudleigh collapsed from 114 for four to 128 all out.
Dan Fogerty, the winning captain, said: ‘A good team performance got us back to winning ways.’
Fogerty added: ‘Leon played a solid anchor role, which was one of the best I’ve seen from him and gave my brother (Tom Fogerty) a chance to ‘whop’ it at the end.
‘The first 10 overs in the field were ours and when Craig Penberthy got Brown out that was a big turning point.
‘After I burgled four the game was soon over after drinks.’
Bridestowe are comfortably in mid-table now with a 24-point cushion between themselves and the relegation zone. Fogerty said there is no room for complacency as he knows what is just around the corner.
‘Our last few games will more than likely be a nightmare for availability with people starting to play football and rugby as well as a couple of weddings and stags weekends,’ said Fogerty.
