TAVISTOCK Triples A team had a fantastic game against North Down narrowly losing by 2 points. The rink of Tony Smith, Gregg Allott and Vic Stacey drew 18-18 after being 4-15 down. The rink of Mick Robertson, Roger Willis and Alan Puddicombe lost 14-15. The rink of Paul Chaney, Geoff Carter and John Carr lost 18-19.
This was a great effort because North Down are currently the best team in the area.
Interestingly Tavistock beat North Down last season, in the Triples, their only loss of the season.
Plymouth District Triples League Div 1: Tavistock A lost 50-52.
Plymouth and District Evening League: Tavistock beat City of Plymouth 83-44.
P Chaney, G Allott, C Carter and T Smith won 32-18; D Blair, A Venning, M Felles and C Jago won 30-12; P Denning, G Carter, A Puddicombe and V Stacey won 21-14.
Plymouth and District Ladies League: Tavistock B lost 31-41.
M Allen, L Fleming and S Mcintosh lost 10-29; J Carter, V Blair and P Anstead won 21-12.
Plymouth District Mens Triples League Div 3: Tavistock lost to Stuart Road 41-47.
G Whalley, P Denning and M Felles won 15-13; S Creed, G Tutte and B Davis won 20-7; R Thorne, C Carter and D Blair lost 6-27.