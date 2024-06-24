TAVISTOCK Triples A team had a fantastic game against North Down narrowly losing by 2 points. The rink of Tony Smith, Gregg Allott and Vic Stacey drew 18-18 after being 4-15 down. The rink of Mick Robertson, Roger Willis and Alan Puddicombe lost 14-15. The rink of Paul Chaney, Geoff Carter and John Carr lost 18-19.