TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club held their annual dinner and presentation evening at the clubhouse on Friday, October 25.
Members enjoyed a lovely three-course meal, provided by Blue Sky Catering, prior to the trophy presentation.
Starting with the outdoor bowls and it was a win for Sally Jenkin & Wendy Wroe in the Ladies’ Pairs final against Jo Albon & Pauline Sawyer.
There were victories for John Carr in the Men’s Championship and Men’s Handicap, beating Roger Willis and Brian Davis in the respective finals.
John was then runner-up in the Men’s Two-Wood Singles, missing out to Mike Allen, whilst Roger went one better and got his hands on the Muzzlewhite Trophy ahead of Jeff Sawyer.
Jeff also missed out in the Kerswill, coming second behind Geoff Carter, but he overcame Tony Smith to win the Bryan Parker tournament.
Mike Allen & Norman Paramor were the victorious team in the Men’s Pairs, beating Geoff Carter & Mark Robertson whilst the Mixed Pairs went the way of Jo Albon & Roger Willis, Peter Denning & Pauline Sawyer as the fallen finalists.
John Carr beat Mike Allen to the Club Open Competition and lastly, the team of Jo Albon, Geoff Carter, Margaret Davies, Mike Felles & Rob Kelly were the John Timmins Triples victors.
On to the Short Mat success stories and Brian Davis was involved in two of the three.
He beat Brian Lamb to the Men’s Singles and then joined forces with Linda Becker to overcome Judy Brindley & Roger in the Mixed Pairs final.
Lastly, Wendy Wroe edged out Sylvia Westlake for the Ladies' Singles throne.