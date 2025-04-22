AT LAST, the season at Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club is up and running.
Town Mayor Allenton Fisher was at the club to cut the Ribbon and officially open the doors to the new extended and improved changing facilities and toilets.
After the builders did their hard work, many members volunteered hours of their time to paint and finish off the work.
The club are extremely grateful to the sponsors who include Albery and Redstone, The Countryman, Bond Oxborough, AJ Electrics and AJS Homecare.
Cllr Fisher then moved out to the green where he cast the Silver Jack as is a tradition of over 100 years to open the green itself.
So the season will be underway by the time you read this, but there will always be a warm welcome if you wish to join the club. Free coaching for beginners starts on April 26 at 10:30, equipment is supplied so just make sure to wear flat-soled shoes please.