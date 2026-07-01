NORTH Tawton Bowling Club held a very successful and enjoyable President's Day during June.
This is the second year of office for President Jan Summers and she organised a marvellous day which included fun bowls and a high tea for 48 members and their families.
The club welcomed eight new members to our club this season giving us a total membership of 60. We are keen to increase this and would encourage anyone at all interested in the sport to make contact with the club.
Competitions for internal cups and the wider participation in league and shield matches throughout Devon are making for a busy season.
Janet Edwards
• The Club, which was established in 1955, is located off North Street, North Tawton EX20 2ES.
For further details visit: northtawtonbc.co.uk or telephone John Kinsey on 07707 807136 or Gordon Denham on 01363 881414 or email: [email protected]
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