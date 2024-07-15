TAVISTOCK Bowls Club enjoyed wins over both Yelverton and Unity Park in the Plymouth Evening Men’s League.
M Robertson, A Venning R Kelly, M Clark drew 23-23, B Hillan, G Carter, B Hunt, T Smith won 29-14; P Chaney, G Tutte, G Allott, V Stacey lost 17-25 for a 59-52 win against Yelverton.
Hillan, Allot, Kelly & Stacey lost 12-21; Chaney, H Dare, Hunt, Clark won 28-11; Robertson, Carter, J Carr, C Jago won 23-20 for a 63-52 win against Unity.
Meanwhile, the A-Team overpowered Plymstock in the Triples League, 54-35.
Dare, Clark, Jago won 24-8; Hillan, Allot & Stacey won 21-8; Chaney, T Boxall, M Allen lost 9-18.
Lastly, there were a pair of defeats for Tavistock in a mixed friendly match and the B Triples’ League.
The former ended 88-57 in favour of Barnstaple: A Sweeney, S Creed, Allott lost 11-19; M Hix & B Carter lost 17-19; J Carter, P Denning, C Carter lost 7-22; B Endicott, S Macintosh, C Carter lost 11-16.
Tavi B lost to Stuart Road 53-63 in the latter: Venning, C Carter, M Felles won 31-14, Creed, G Whalley, D Blair lost 9-21; B Ellicott, Tutte, B Davis lost 13-28.