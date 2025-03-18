YES, bowls really is being played by all ages these days and at Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club, things are really looking up, writes Andy Smith.
Last season saw the ladies promoted back into Division One of the North Devon League having been crowned as champions. They also came second in the Shield tournament, as did the men’s team.
Having been promoted back into Division One of the over-60s league, the Team performed well enough to secure a solid mid-table position.
Membership is still on the increase at the club which is a reflection on the inclusive and friendly attitude of the members.
Over the winter months, the club has had extensive alterations and expanding with new changing rooms and toilets including a new disabled toilet and improved access for all.
Much of this would not have been possible without the valuable and generous sponsorship. The Club are grateful for the continued sponsorship of Albery and Redstone Funeral Directors and this year, they welcome the support of The Countryman Okehampton, Bond Oxborough Estate Agents and AJS Homecare Handyman services.
The new season starts with a signing on day on Saturday, April 12 at the club in Simmons Park. If you are thinking of taking up the sport or have played before and looking to use your skills, you’ll be welcome. A practice session is also planned for the Sunday, both days starting at 2pm.
Free coaching for beginners and those who really want to play bowls in a warm friendly environment will start on Saturday, April 26, 10.30-12.30. All equipment is provided, just wear flat-soled shoes please. Coaches and club members will be there to welcome you and help you out.
More information can be found on the club’s website at www.Okehamptonbowls.co.uk.