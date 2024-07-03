TAVISTOCK blind bowls player Stephen Hartley has struck silver in his latest competition – the Disability Bowls England Para Outdoor Six Nations 2024 at the National Centre for Bowling in Ayr, Scotland.
Stephen won his own battle with arch rival Robert Barr although he was disappointed that Team England came second overall, being pipped to the post by Scotland with Wales coming third.
Stephen, an award-winning member of Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club, said: “I was pleased with my performance, beat my nemesis (Commonwealth gold winner) Robert Barr of Scotland, but England as a team didn't do as well as hoped and came back with silver.”
The 2023 Australian bowls world championship para bronze medal winner of the England team is now eyeing up a potential Olympic place in Australia in Brisbane 2032 and possibly a Commonwealth Games place.
He played two triples matches and two pairs matches – winning one of each, and losing the others.
Stephen added: “I have a lot of respect for Robert Barr but this was the first time I wanted to be picked against him as I felt up to the challenge. Previously I dreaded it, feeling out of my depth.”
“The future of disability bowls is under severe risk of falling away due to lack of funding, so I’m unsure about my next competition. Hong Kong is not hosting the next world championships and the next Commonwealth Games is unlikely to include bowls.
“I’m hoping the success from last year's bowls world championships will ensure Bowls England puts a para team in future major competitions.”