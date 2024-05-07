SAILORS from the Bere Peninsula and a landlocked club have joined forces to sail on the River Tamar and Plymouth Sound.
Weir Quay Sailing Club hosted the landlocked Cody Sailing Club for some leisure sailing. Cody describes itself as “a virtual club” and is based in Hampshire. It does not have a clubhouse but their members come together to enjoy family camps and dinghy cruising along the south coast and Weir Quay SC was this month’s destination.
Rosie Hinge, secretary at Weir Quay Sailing Club, said: “Cody Sailing Club reached out to Weir Quay Sailing Club and together with the generous help of local landowners, they now have a regular camp on the water’s edge at beautiful Weir Quay.
“For ten days at the start of May, Cody are setting out on dinghy sailing adventures up and down the River Tamar and out into Plymouth Sound. Their programme includes a joint sail with Weir Quay Sailing Club over the Bank Holiday and a Friday evening afloat with young members learning to sail and having fun on the river.
“Cody have praised the support provided by in getting this camp off the ground and are blown away by the beautiful setting in which they find themselves.”
New members are welcomed by Weir Quay SC which stages Friday dinghy training from 5.30pm in the Hub Club boat park and then launches from the Weir Quay slipway.
The sailing goes on till sunset after which they meet in the boat shed ashore to share hot chocolate and recount stories about their mishaps and fun on the water.
Rosie added: “Our Friday evenings attract a large number of young WQSC members who take to the water en masse in club-owned dinghies to have fun on the water and to learn to sail.
“The sailing lessons are given by our team of teenage instructors who have risen through the club over the years to become qualified RYA Dinghy Instructors and Rescue Boat Crew.”