BERE Alston Trekkers were represented by eight members at the Giant’s Head Marathon weekend in Dorset.
The village of Sydling St. Nicholas is ‘taken over’ by the running festival with hot food and entertainment provided by the villagers.
First over the line for Trekkers in the marathon was Murray Turner in 5:01:44 with Samantha Harte-Latrimouille hot on his heels in 5:07:45. Kate Medhurst and Lisa Nickel crossed the finish line together in 5:18:27 and Lisa Birch finished in 5:58:31 with Christie Campbell half a stride behind in 5:58:32.
Tackling the Sydling Hill Race (roughly 11k), Paul Martin finished in 1:25:52 whilst Stuart Medhurst ran the half marathon in a time of 2:19:47.
Lisa Birch and Christie Campbell recovered enough to take on more hills on Dartmoor in the Summer Solstice Fell Race. Six tough miles of moorland in the Merrivale Valley awaited them with Lisa finishing in 1:10:16 and Christie in 1:10:37.