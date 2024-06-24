First over the line for Trekkers in the marathon was Murray Turner in 5:01:44 with Samantha Harte-Latrimouille hot on his heels in 5:07:45. Kate Medhurst and Lisa Nickel crossed the finish line together in 5:18:27 and Lisa Birch finished in 5:58:31 with Christie Campbell half a stride behind in 5:58:32.