OKEHAMPTON Argyle thrashed second-place Bridport 5-0 in the Peninsula League Premier Division East on Saturday.
Argyle were back to their best form and, on a firmer pitch, were able to put together some exciting moves and were both solid at the back and clinical in front of goal.
Argyle took the lead after only three minutes. A great long ball forward from Josh Robbins found Luke Mortimore, who brought it under control and blasted the ball home from the right hand edge of the box.
On 14 minutes, Okehampton won the ball in midfield and Josh Coles played it to Mortimore, who rounded the ‘keeper and finished into the back of the net. The game was effectively over on 23 minutes when Charlie Harrod beat his man out wide and squared it across the box for Jake Rowe to pick up and fire home from six yards.
Okehampton continued to put together good attacking moves and Harrod was always dangerous wide on the right but there was no further scoring before half-time.
The second half saw Bridport push hard to try to get back into the game but Okehampton’s back four stood firm with Adam Hill looking strong and ‘keeper Mike Searle gave confidence with his handling and clear instructions.
Twenty minutes after the break, the Okes brought on Dan Koita to replace Charlie Harrod and on 65 minutes he made the game safe. A lovely flicked header by Josh Coles released Koita to use his tremendous speed to race clear of the defence and smash the ball past Bridport ‘keeper Jordan Scadding.
Okehampton now had Bridport reeling and four minutes later Koita went on another 20-yard run before firing over the bar. Argyle now gave a rest to hard working captain Alex Gray and brought on Jamal Bokhammas in midfield where he slotted in well. Later they rested Luke Mortimore and brought on Brad Ausden.
The scoring was not over, however, as with only three minutes of normal time remaining, Koita again used his speed to outpace two Bridport defenders out on the right before firing home Argyle’s fifth goal.
The previous Wednesday, Argyle drew 1-1 at home to Bovey Tracey in a very competitive physical encounter on a difficult surface. Josh Haynes gave Bovey the lead from the penalty spot in the 39th minute but Okehampton saw Josh Coles equalise with another spot kick in the 47th minute after Luke Mortimore had been brought down in the box. Coles was later shown a red card.
On Saturday, Okehampton are away to Bishops Lydeard with a 3pm kick-off and on Tuesday, April 23, they are away to Axminster Town with a 7.45pm start.