“If the U14s are any indication then 24-25 will be their season. Which leaves us with our U15s and U16s; what a cracking set of players. U15s Team are a shining example to the younger ages for perseverance, determination and true team spirit, under Ed’s tutelage they are going to have a lot of fun. And what can we put in print about our graduating U16s? A team of legends, every last one! You cannot be around this team without chuckling, we can’t wait to see you in colts and seniors boys! Finally, to everyone that makes this club what it is – thank you! Go Moorlanders! See you pitchside in September welcoming returning and new members – contact [email protected] to find out more.”