OKEHAMPTON Flyers gymnasts have given superb performances at the British Championships, English Championships and FIG Age Group Finals at Telford International Centre, achieving places in two trampoline and two double mini trampoline (DMT) finals at the events.
Logan Neville, Teegan Smith, Arran Stannard-Heap, Connie James and Mason Parker-Groves qualified for the championships at British Gymnastics national competitions earlier in the season.
For trampolining, gymnasts perform one compulsory routine and one voluntary routine, both containing ten skills. Gymnasts are marked for form, height, travel and difficulty.
For DMT, gymnasts perform two passes at English level and three passes at British level, each containing two skills. Gymnasts are marked for form and difficulty.
In their first English Championships, Logan, Teegan and Arran all performed excellent trampoline routines at Silver level, with Logan coming 20th, Teegan coming 25th, and Arran qualifying for the final in trampoline in 4th place, and coming 6th overall.
Connie also performed two brilliant DMT passes in her second English Championships to place 11th in her new 13-14 age group.
At Gold level, Mason qualified for his first national trampoline final, coming 5th overall. He qualified in 2nd place for the DMT final, narrowly missing a bronze medal by 0.1.
At the FIG Age Group Finals, Mason qualified for the British Championships in both trampoline and DMT. At the British Championships, he came 9th for trampoline and qualified for the DMT final in 1st place, coming 5th in the final.
Their coach, Vicki Pritchard, said: “A huge well done to all of the gymnasts for their hard work leading up to the events, and also to their parents for their commitment, taking the gymnasts to training several times a week and to competitions. Thank you also very much to South West Steel Construction Ltd for sponsoring our new national leotards!”
