IT WAS a cold and damp Saturday morning for the monthly running of Tavistock Athletic Club's Tavy 5k - a 5km race round the TAC track, Tavistock College and the Meadows.
Nonetheless, 75 intrepid runners took on the challenge, ranging from seasoned athletes chasing personal best times through those seeking to benchmark their running improvements, to those recent graduates from TAC's Couch to 5k programme.
All age categories were represented, from Under 13, to Over 70, male and female. Most would agree it was a perfect start to their weekend.
This month, line honours were taken by Tavistock Run Project's Jim Cole, holder of the Vet 40M age category record for the course.
Although a little off that record pace, he finished in 16min 23s, and was chased home by TAC's Peter Newman, just 10s behind, and Cameron Sangster of the Infinity Club, in 16:58.
Under 13 runner Jack Anthony, a TAC junior, did extraordinarily well, finishing in an overall 7th place in 18:52. TAC's Sam Lake was first lady home, also taking the Vet 45W category win, in 20:41.
On Sunday, nine TAC runners trotted up and down the Granite Way, joining 101 other athletes taking part in the second running of the 'Run Fit Run 5' - a 5-mile race organised by the Run Fit Run Fast training group.
Starting and finishing at the 'Pump and Pedal' on Sourton Down, the race offers an undulating off-road race over the unusual distance of 5 miles - a distance accessible to most runners, sitting between the much more common 5km and 10km distances. Although windy, the weather was so much better than during the first holding of this event back in November.
Sam Larkham, who won the November event, was the first TAC runner home in a time of 28:31, taking 4th place and 2nd in his MV40 age category. Connor Duffin, another TAC junior, excelled in this event taking an overall 9th place and 3rd in his MU18 category with a time of 30:02.
Another U18 team-mate, Reuben Sebag-Montifiore, was just behind finishing in in 30:42 and 4th MU18. Jenny Jeeves was first TAC lady home in 34:59, taking 2nd FV55 place. Then followed Steve Cox, 36:44; Allan Herdman, 37:12 (2nd MV70); Nicky Maguire, 41:35; Tony Shearer, 42:01 (3rd MV70); and Les Wilkinson, 44:55 (2nd FV60).
Club life member Adam Holland is adept at every race distance from ultra-marathon to short track events, but this year is concentrating on Parkrun events.
Whilst on holiday in Canada this weekend, he took on his most distant event yet - the Downsview Parkrun in Toronto. The event was at risk because of the heavy snow that had been falling in the area but was given the go-ahead.
In spite of the conditions, Adam surged in front, finishing in first place in a time of 16min 10s, just four seconds off the course record and breaking the course age category record by an amazing 42 seconds.
He aims to also take on another Parkrun, this time in the USA, before his return to the UK. Adam has run 316 Parkruns, in 100 different locations, taking 272 first places.
Pictured is the mightily impressive Adam Holland at the Downsview Parkrun.