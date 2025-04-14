MARATHON season continued with the Newport ABP Marathon Festival on Sunday, and Tavistock Athletic Club runner Helen Kula-Przezwanski really smashed it.
Weather conditions were on her side and the weather was nearly perfect for long-distance running. Amongst nearly 3,000 other runners, Helen completed her 26.2 miles in a time of 4hr 35min 10s, coming first in her F65 age category, gaining a personal best time and new club record, and improving on her London marathon time from two years previously.
Also at the Newport Festival, and competing in the half marathon event, was TAC's Peter Bazley, an M65 age category runner, who finished in 2hr and 55s.
On Saturday, Sarah Holland had an impressive run in the Trilateral 40km (25 miles) - a challenging mixed terrain race starting in Fowey taking in country lanes, trails and coastal footpaths and including over 4,000 ft of elevation gain. Sarah completed the course in 5:34:30 - doubly courageous following a 32-mile run just two weeks previously.
On Wednesday, three TAC athletes popped to the next county for the first of the Yeovilton 5k series of races.
Charlotte Walker just missed out on breaking her own best 5k time but ran a superb time of 17min 51s to take 3rd lady overall. Richard Drage was first in his M60 age category in 18:18 and Hazel Walker continued to improve her 5k time, finishing in 26:28.
At the first race in the Armada 5k series at Saltram, also on Wednesday, Tony Shearer and Paula Smerdon both elected to race - Tony finished in 25:44 and Paula in 34:14.
The spring marathon events will reach a climax soon with both the London and Manchester marathons. Ben Neale, Sam Larkham, Nikki Kelly, Hollie Fitzgerald and Hannah Smith will all be involved in London.
Also taking part are Emma Webber, Ed Horn and Corin Russell, whilst Ian Collacott is taking on the Manchester marathon- good luck to all!