All smiles as global squash star visits Tavistock
Ben Coleman (back row, third from right) with members of Tavistock Squash Club. INSET: Jane and Wendy Savage.
Tavistock Squash Club hosted a coaching and exhibition match with Ben Coleman, one of England’s top squash players who is ranked in the top 70 in the world.
The evening comprised of a junior and senior coaching session, a ‘play the pro’ session, and then culminated with an exhibition match between Ben and Devon-based Welsh under-17 number one Ioan Sharpe.
The coaching masterclass drew in squash players from all over Devon, who took advantage of the coaching sessions and watched such high-quality squash.
As this event was so successful, the club is planning to organise further exhibition matches in the near future.
The money raised from the exhibition will go towards the club’s junior squash academy which runs every Saturday morning 9am to 12pm.
l THE annual Women’s Racketball Trophy was contested by Jane and Wendy Savage.
With very little between the players this proved a very close contest which could have gone either way. Wendy got off to the better start with Jane feeling the pressure of being in a final, but it soon became very even.
Wendy managed to win the first game 15-13, but then Jane took the next two 15-13 to take a 2-1 lead.
In the fourth game, Jane’s powerful shot making an excellent court coverage took their toll on Wendy who seemed to lose some of her energy, and Jane managed to win 15-9 and take the match 3-1.
This was a great match with some excellent shots and two determined players who played in a great spirit.
l TAVISTOCK Squash & Racketball Club has started regular monthly competitions played at Monday’s ‘Club Night’ session.
July’s competition was the quarterly handicapped tournament.
Following on from some close action the plate final was between Simon Powell and Kieran Savage.
With Kieran playing some great shots at the perfect time, he took his opportunities and went on to win 15-11.
In the main final, Mike Benstead took on Chris Elphick who is also a member at Okehampton Squash Club.
With little between them this proved a close and hard battle. At 14-all it was sudden death and Chris battled to win the final rally and thus the trophy.
l If you or your child would like to try squash, contact Steve Mooney on 07534 387763.
