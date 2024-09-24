TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club brought the season to a close with a day to remember for all of the members.
A lovely sunny afternoon saw around 40 members, some of who were in fancy dress, attending to take part in a charity game of bowls before the green was closed on Saturday, September 21.
The aim of the day was to raise money for The Memory Cafe, which has been the club’s chosen charity for the entire year.
A very enjoyable BBQ was provided after the game with over 70 bowlers and family members attending. Proceeds from the day will be added to previous fundraising and presented to The Memory Cafe.
What a way to round out another great year of bowling!