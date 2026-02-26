We also spoke about some of the challenges facing our area, from housing pressures to the ongoing squeeze on household budgets. In rural communities those pressures can often be greater. A young family looking for an affordable home or an elderly resident feeling isolated can face real difficulties when access to transport or local services is limited. Nationally, food and drink prices rose by close to 30 per cent between 2021 and 2023, well ahead of overall inflation, and many families are still feeling that impact in their weekly shop. Energy prices for businesses have at points almost doubled compared with 2021, and while costs have eased back from their peak they remain well above what most of us would regard as normal.