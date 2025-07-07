Making a delivery at work, I arrived at a property with instructions to unload in the usual place.
Doors are unlocked ready for you, the customer had told me. However, as I opened the garage door, to my shock, the alarm system went off.
Unsure of what to do, I tried unsuccessfully to ring customer. Then the neighbour turned up. Quickly I tried to explain that I’d just tried to ring the owner, and was trying to deliver something as arranged.
I said I would try him again. This time I managed to get through and was told to ignore the alarm and carry on unloading. He said, I’ll get my wife to sort it.
Eventually the alarm stopped just before his wife arrived home. She apologised and said her husband had rang the police and stopped them coming. Relieved, I thought, this could have turned out very differently.
It’s funny how, unbeknown to us there’s much more going on than we realise behind the scenes.
This weekend I’ll be doing my very small part in helping with a church youth camp. Again behind the scenes, young people will gather, without any clue of the amount of work that has gone into preparing and planning so they can have an enjoyable experience.
Very often it’s not until we look back on our lives, we realise that God has been working though circumstances and other people to make us aware of His unfailing love for us.
Very often coincidences seem to bring us a little closer to knowing Jesus for ourselves, maybe through someone else’s prayer for us or a silent prayer we’ve cried out when we have found ourselves in a corner.
The Holy Spirit, the Bible says, was sent to lead us all into truth.
Maybe it’s time to stop, take stock and consider whether God has been working behind the scenes of your life.
That’s what love does, finds a way, working behind the scenes to make it known.
