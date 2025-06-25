If only losing weight was easy. We all know the simple answer which is to eat less and move more. It sounds so straightforward with no extra help needed by slimming pills, strict diets or expensive gym membership. Yet with very few exceptions those that indulge in diets end up after the course of the regime heavier than when they started as they return to their old eating habits.
Fortunately I have never been too heavy but that does not mean that I am comfortable with a BMI (Body Mass Index) that is above 25.
It does not help matters that my better half is virtually the same weight as when we got married 59 years ago. I have a ready-made excuse for why I have put on weight after getting married. My wife is a good cook and a year after we married I had put on a stone in weight and have never got remotely near my pre-marriage weight. I am reliably informed that she cannot take the blame. I have been accused of secret trips to the fridge to snack on any piece of cheese available. It is an accusation that I cannot deny.
We have just returned from a two-week holiday and at the time it seemed essential to visit tempting-looking tea rooms and partake of the many cakes on offer. My alcohol consumption at home is fairly well-controlled. We share a bottle of wine at weekends and do not drink during the week. However there is a snag. Eating out is a treat which means having a drink with the meal. After years of saying I do not like cider I have now realised that it is quite tasty. With supermarket offers of a deal on three bottles they have somehow arrived in our house. The battle continues.
The holiday jaunt has seen me increase my weight by three pounds. Yet again the little black book has been used to set up another diary of target weights for the next six weeks. Cakes and biscuits have been listed together with restrictions on the number of slices of bread to be eaten. I know it sounds like just another diet fad and in a way it is just that but needs must. It is just that I need to make the effort.
I have always done some weight training on a regular basis with two fairly light dumbbells. I doubt very much that this has had much physical effect but consider it better than nothing. It makes me believe I am trying to keep fit. With two new metal hips I have no excuse not to do more walking as the operations have been a total success. Spending time in the garden doing a range of jobs must help I hope.
Having now put it in print will perhaps improve my motivation. I will keep you posted but like so many times before I have my doubts.
