We have just returned from a two-week holiday and at the time it seemed essential to visit tempting-looking tea rooms and partake of the many cakes on offer. My alcohol consumption at home is fairly well-controlled. We share a bottle of wine at weekends and do not drink during the week. However there is a snag. Eating out is a treat which means having a drink with the meal. After years of saying I do not like cider I have now realised that it is quite tasty. With supermarket offers of a deal on three bottles they have somehow arrived in our house. The battle continues.