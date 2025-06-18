With the appointment of a new Pope in Leo 14th the spotlight has once again turned onto the power of the church. In this war-torn world one wonders just what impact this newly appointed American Pope will be able to bring to bear on the many conflict situations. In these war-torn times it is difficult to find space for peaceful reflection. The world moves at a frantic pace. Consumerism dominates modern society. In Britain the established church is struggling to make an impact. Congregations are falling. Ministers are now in charge of several churches. This is not just an issue for the Church of England but also Non-Conformist groups are also grouping together to save on resources.