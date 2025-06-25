It’s not often I wake up in the morning and turn the TV on with a sense of dread. But that is exactly what happened this Sunday morning. Surely the USA was not going to attack Iran? Surely a diplomatic whispering in the ear of the President would avert such an action? However, my optimism was unfounded on this occasion and the bombs had fallen.
As a church minister it is sometimes hard to reflect on the state of the world in an honest way and with the spiritual reflection that we are required to voice.
Putting all politics aside, my reflection is that of Christian perspective. Jesus spoke about the need to love one’s enemy, to do good to those that hate us. This is hard, but what is it Jesus is trying to urge us to reflect on. Is it not simply a matter of being a doormat, turning the other cheek in all circumstances and simply appearing weak in the face of aggression. I think Jesus was onto something far stronger. Years ago, I learnt the maxim, ‘behaviour breeds behaviour’.
One of the best ways we can handle difficult situations is not to respond with violence or hatred. Violence begets violence, peace begets peace. No, it is not always as simple as that and there are occasions when a different response is needed.
What we need to ask ourselves is, what is the motivation behind our actions? Are we responding in a particular way to make gain for ourselves, to satisfy our greed or power? Or are we looking to the good of those whom we love or represent in the case of leadership?
My prayer is that the current crop of world leaders look deep inside themselves to ask just that question. I once addressed a group of public officials reminding them who it was that gave them their office… those in leadership could learn a lot from the servanthood of Jesus Christ… who, after all, is the King of Kings…there is higher authority, and Jesus sacrificed everything for those he loved…all of humanity.
Rev Chris Jackson
Superintendent Minister
West Devon Circuit, The Methodist Church
