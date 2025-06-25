Putting all politics aside, my reflection is that of Christian perspective. Jesus spoke about the need to love one’s enemy, to do good to those that hate us. This is hard, but what is it Jesus is trying to urge us to reflect on. Is it not simply a matter of being a doormat, turning the other cheek in all circumstances and simply appearing weak in the face of aggression. I think Jesus was onto something far stronger. Years ago, I learnt the maxim, ‘behaviour breeds behaviour’.