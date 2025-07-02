Wimbledon is upon us. Players with names we will find difficult to pronounce will come and generally show us how to play the game. Of all the sports that I have enjoyed, tennis has been one where I have mixed feelings. In my playing days I had a wooden racquet kept in a press. My first games were at the local hard courts when I was a young teenager. Never ever having had any coaching, my service was a hit and miss affair. Whilst able to be quick around the court with reasonable hand-eye coordination my serve let me down. I never really mastered the service technique such that when my first serve was deemed a fault my second serve was a weak affair easily punished by my opposition.