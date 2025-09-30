At Stone Lane Gardens we have National Collections of Birch and Alder as well as a nursery growing many of the beautiful birch trees in our collection. Birch are a good choice for gardens, as they are generally delicate trees with a light and airy branch structure and small leaves casting very little shade. Most birch develop quite stunning bark from an early age, peeling attractively. They are tactile trees that just beg to be touched and stroked. Some of the far eastern species have quite exotic colouring. The stems reveal shades of pink, copper, red, orange and brown, with subtle changes of colour as the bark peels away. The Chinese red birch, Betula utilis ssp albosinensis has many fine examples. Names like China Rose, Pink Champagne and Red Panda are evocative of the bark colour. Being quick growers, birch soon form a focal point in the landscape.