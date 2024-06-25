The results are plain to see. The NHS is, in effect, broken, with some seven million people awaiting operations, overwhelmed A&E depts, a shortage of hospital beds and overworked doctors, nurses, midwives and support staff such as radiographers. NHS dentists are scarcer than hen’s teeth. This government tries to lay the blame on the Covid-19 pandemic or the war in Ukraine but the fact is that back in 2019, after nine years of Conservative government, the UK had fewer doctors, nurses, hospitals and hospital beds per head than any other comparable European country. Boris Johnson promised to solve the social care problem. He did not and despite the ever-increasing problems it faces, social care was not even mentioned in this year’s budget.