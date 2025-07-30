To escape a school for delicate children I dislocated and broke my little finger. A local hospital failed to sort it out so I was sent to Great Ormond Street Hospital for a second operation. At college I put my arm though a window taking out tendons and an artery. My subsequent visit for the plaster and stitches to be removed saw me get a dizzy spell and hit my head on the ink well at reception wiping out a week of appointments and turning me into a blue Smurf. My exploits with my dog are still part of folklore in Horrabridge. Tying the dog to the car bumper by rope and then driving off with him following at speed fortunately caused him no permanent damage. My visit to the vets when he got bitten by another dog is a story in itself. It was utter chaos.