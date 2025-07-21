PARCEL delivery scams are becoming increasingly common and harder to spot.
Those involving texts and emails are known as phishing scams and aim to trick you into giving away your personal information and financial details so your bank account and money can be accessed.
One way scammers do this is by enticing people to click on links which can lead to fake websites in the hope that this information will be entered.
While scammers can pretend to be from any parcel delivery company, may choose Royal Mail because it’s the largest delivery company in the UK so the chances of scammers contacting someone who receives parcels from Royal Mail is higher.
These scams be in the form of a text, an email or a phone call.
There are also reports of “Something for You” cards which Royal Mail leave when a delivery is attempted but there
is nobody at home.
Here are some tips to help you stay vigilant and spot the signs of a parcel delivery scam:
• If you’re waiting for a parcel and get a message that asks you to pay to get it, or reschedule the delivery, it’s usually a scam.
• Don’t click any links or attachments in the text or email. Delivery companies won’t ask you to pay them this way.
• Scammers often pretend to be from an organisation like Royal Mail and try to get you to click on a fake version of the genuine website.
• To check if a link is genuine, hover your mouse over the link without clicking on it, or press and hold on the link on a mobile device. You should then see the address the link goes to.
• Check the address carefully; many fake addresses can at first sight appear to be the real thing.
• Beware of spelling or grammar errors or generalised greetings rather than your name.
• Don’t feel pressured to act; you can always contact the genuine company directly and ask if they have been trying to contact you.
Royal Mail has a useful page on its website: https://www royalmail.com/help/scam-examples and Citizens Advice has helpful advice on what to do if you think you have been scammed.
https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/scams/what-to-do-if-youve-beenscammed/
Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated and people can feel foolish when they have been taken in but don’t; report it so they can be tracked down and stopped!
For local, friendly advice on this or other problems, contact Citizens Advice Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon on our free, local Adviceline 0808 2787999 or take a look at our website: https://citizensadvicetnmwd.org.uk
Rosanna Teale
CEO and Trustee Support Officer
Citizens Advice
Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon
For free, confidential, independent and impartial advice call our local (freephone) Adviceline: 0808 27 87 999
If you need help with bills mounting up and are worried about debt, please go here: https://citizensadvicetnmwd.org.uk/debt-and-money-advice/
If you are unsure that you are getting the correct benefits, please go here: https://citizensadviceruraldevon.entitledto.co.uk/home/start
