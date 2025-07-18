I might as well come clean from the off. I voted to remain despite the many difficulties within the European Union. All economists agree that the decision to leave has resulted in our poor economic position. Red tape for exports and delays and hassle entering Europe are just some of the problems. No exchange agreement re/ small boat crossings prior to leaving has caused monumental problems.
Many have now sought Irish passports to ease travel arrangements and to facilitate the ability to move and work in Europe. In our family we have a bizarre situation. My son is married to an Irish/Iranian/British wife. She and his two boys have obtained Irish passports and are thus now classed as European whilst he remains a European outsider. The architects of this fiasco have long departed from front-line politics. Two are now in the House of Lords. David Cameron and Michael Gove are ennobled whilst Boris Johnson is swanning around cashing in on his failed political career.
We now face the tough task of trying to reset our relationships with our closest trading partner. With Trump threatening all manner of dirty trade deals the last thing we need is battles with Europe.
When in the EU we belonged to the Erasmus Scheme. I was fortunate enough to be on an international committee that met each year to arrange student exchanges across Europe. My visits to France, Spain, Italy Germany and Norway were always easy travel arrangements. As a result of this agreement many students were able to spend several months studying in a foreign country. The benefits were obvious. New language skills were acquired. An appreciation of different cultures was established. Cross border friendships were made and learning was enhanced. Brexit ended this arrangement which is a tragedy. In a world where cross cultural harmony is badly needed, stopping this scheme is a backward step. Efforts are now being made to open up such opportunities but as yet progress has been slow.
With the villains of the piece now gone we see the rise of right-wing politicians in the shape of the Reform Party. They are led by a man who has spent his time being offensive to members of the European Parliament. His slick salesman talk is captivating the attention of voters still trying to recover from the past 14 years of chaos.
If this country is to survive economically it has to find willing partners. The USA is volatile and economic cooperation with them is now daily unpredictable. Thus Europe becomes more and more critical as an economic, cultural and defence partner. The Brexit vote has caused untold damage which it will take some time to repair. The latest tentative agreement between us and France regarding the small boat issue is a step in the right direction but far from a solution.
The idea that Nigel Farage will ride to the rescue and resolve all our international and economic problems is misguided wishful thinking.
