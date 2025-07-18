When in the EU we belonged to the Erasmus Scheme. I was fortunate enough to be on an international committee that met each year to arrange student exchanges across Europe. My visits to France, Spain, Italy Germany and Norway were always easy travel arrangements. As a result of this agreement many students were able to spend several months studying in a foreign country. The benefits were obvious. New language skills were acquired. An appreciation of different cultures was established. Cross border friendships were made and learning was enhanced. Brexit ended this arrangement which is a tragedy. In a world where cross cultural harmony is badly needed, stopping this scheme is a backward step. Efforts are now being made to open up such opportunities but as yet progress has been slow.