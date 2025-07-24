Why on earth they were made to study ancient literature which generally bored them to death is beyond me. Fortunately they are four different personalities with contrasting interests. At least two have managed to acquire my devotion to Arsenal. They all find it amusing to ask me what it was like back in the day. They mock my computer skills and cannot believe that I have never been in a McDonald’s to have a burger. That I banged football studs in with a hammer and even considered heading a heavy football with a protruding lace covered in Dubbin is for them laughable.