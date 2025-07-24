It is a strange experience when your children stop calling you Dad and join your grandchildren to call you Grandad. My four grandsons are growing up fast. At five foot 11 only one of them is now shorter than me and still none of them has reached 21 years old.
The world in which they are growing up is vastly different to the world of my childhood. Their knowledge base is extensive. They treat computers with skilful nonchalance never having lived in the world of pen and paper.
They have enjoyed overseas travel at a far earlier age than me. My first experience of air travel was on my honeymoon at the ripe old age of 25. All of them have been on ferries and aeroplanes. They all have bank accounts and of course they all have smartphones. They discuss the latest trainers and seem to pay excessive sums for them.
They have grown up into an adult world far faster than my generation. It is debatable whether this early transition is to their advantage.
Their childhood seems to have been over in a flash. Just like my times they have all had to face the dreaded examination hurdle at a time when they would much rather concentrate on sports and girlfriends.
Why on earth they were made to study ancient literature which generally bored them to death is beyond me. Fortunately they are four different personalities with contrasting interests. At least two have managed to acquire my devotion to Arsenal. They all find it amusing to ask me what it was like back in the day. They mock my computer skills and cannot believe that I have never been in a McDonald’s to have a burger. That I banged football studs in with a hammer and even considered heading a heavy football with a protruding lace covered in Dubbin is for them laughable.
What makes grandsons so delightful is that as they grow up they become proper friends such that we can share interests and debate the issues of the day.
One of the more cheeky ones will say “Grandad have you got any more of your funny stories?” They are all aware of the many incidents in my life which have often ended in farcical chaos. This leads to much laughter at my expense.
They are entering a world full of opportunities but also a time of global uncertainty. As a Grandad you are there to support them as each begins to find their way in life. Just to be a small part of their emerging journeys is a joy. One gave me a mug upon which was written a definition of a grandad.
It read:
“Grandad (Noun). Similar to a dad but with less rules. Role model that spoils grandkids rotten.”
I like that definition. All of them have quickly learned that it is a good idea to shake my hand when they depart as it tends to contain an addition to their finances.
