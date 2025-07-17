Even the most iconic locations are not immune. The car parks that serve as gateways to Dartmoor’s wild beauty are often in a state of desperate disrepair, their surfaces resembling tank tracks more than welcoming entry points for visitors. And as for information signage – there is none! Perhaps most disheartening and symbolic is the state of the National Park Visitor Centre in Princetown. Once a proud symbol of our stewardship of this treasured landscape, it now flies a tattered, grimy Union Flag, a sad metaphor for the broader decline in care and attention.